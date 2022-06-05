Dr. Hossein Amirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Amirani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hossein Amirani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Nmc Health, Saint Luke Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Amirani works at
Locations
-
1
Dan A Francisco MD PA1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 150, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 616-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Nmc Health
- Saint Luke Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amirani is a great doctor he cares about the patients he sees. I'm thankful for him he is the best doctor I've had.
About Dr. Hossein Amirani, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1164493201
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
