Overview

Dr. Hossein Alimadadian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Alimadadian works at Orange County Heart Institute in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.