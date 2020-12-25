Overview

Dr. Hossam Amin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Metropolitan Hospital Center.



Dr. Amin works at Ben Sinai Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.