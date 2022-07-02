Overview

Dr. Hoskote Nagraj, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Nagraj works at Riverside Internal Medicine of Denbigh in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Chronic Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.