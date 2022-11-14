See All Cardiologists in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College|Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Tamboli works at Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay, LLC in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay
    1901 Haverford Ave Ste 1111, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8379
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay, LLC
    625 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8376
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Riverview
    10141 Big Bend Rd Ste, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8378
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy - Renal Anomalies Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tamboli?

    Nov 14, 2022
    So nice and easy to talk to. Tries to work with you than against you. Knows what is wrong and how to fix it.
    Afiber — Nov 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tamboli to family and friends

    Dr. Tamboli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tamboli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD.

    About Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629030127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinai Samaritan Medical Center|University Of Wisconsin,-Interventinal Cardiology &amp;amp;amp; Clinical Research|University Of Wisconsin-Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital|Louis a Weiss Memorial Hospital-Univ Chicago|Sassoon General Hospital-Clinical Secretary Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sassoon General Hospital-Flex Intership|University Of Chicago-L Weiss Memorial Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College|Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamboli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamboli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamboli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamboli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamboli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamboli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamboli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamboli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamboli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.