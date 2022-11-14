Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamboli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD
Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College|Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay1901 Haverford Ave Ste 1111, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 588-8379MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay, LLC625 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8376Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Riverview10141 Big Bend Rd Ste, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 588-8378MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
So nice and easy to talk to. Tries to work with you than against you. Knows what is wrong and how to fix it.
About Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Medical Center|University Of Wisconsin,-Interventinal Cardiology &amp;amp; Clinical Research|University Of Wisconsin-Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
- Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital|Louis a Weiss Memorial Hospital-Univ Chicago|Sassoon General Hospital-Clinical Secretary Of Medicine
- Sassoon General Hospital-Flex Intership|University Of Chicago-L Weiss Memorial Hosp
- Bj Medical College|Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tamboli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamboli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamboli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamboli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamboli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamboli speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamboli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamboli.
