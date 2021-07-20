Overview

Dr. Hosep Deyrmenjian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Deyrmenjian works at Dr. Hosep Deyrmenjian in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.