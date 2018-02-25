See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Tehran University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yasrebi works at Yasrebi Gastric Bypass Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Yasrebi Gastric Bypass Surgery
    3599 University Blvd S Ste 506, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-3297
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esophagomyotomy
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Esophagomyotomy
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open

Treatment frequency



Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2018
    20 years ago Dr Yasrebi did gastric bypass on me. I am so grateful. But mostly grateful that he controlled my pain meds so I did not become an addict! I love him for that too. Thank you Dr Yasrebi. Sincerely, June
    June in Jacksonville, FL — Feb 25, 2018
    About Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1992768410
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jacksonville Hospital
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasrebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yasrebi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yasrebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yasrebi works at Yasrebi Gastric Bypass Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yasrebi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasrebi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasrebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasrebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasrebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

