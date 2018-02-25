Overview

Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Tehran University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yasrebi works at Yasrebi Gastric Bypass Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.