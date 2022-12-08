Overview

Dr. Hose Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at California Orthopedic Specs in Whittier, CA with other offices in Stanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.