Overview

Dr. Hosain Daee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.



Dr. Daee works at Hosain Daee M.d. P.A. in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.