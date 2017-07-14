Dr. Hosain Daee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hosain Daee, MD
Overview
Dr. Hosain Daee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.
Locations
Hosain Daee M.d. P.A.925 NE 30th Ter Ste 308, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 245-2768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR Daee has been my gyno for 39 years. He delivered both of my girls. He has always been very warm and caring to me. He is an excellent doctor who is always busy and this can be misconstrued as not caring and a bit hurried.
About Dr. Hosain Daee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205890415
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daee speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.