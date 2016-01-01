Dr. Valeron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hortensia Valeron, MD
Overview
Dr. Hortensia Valeron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doral, FL.
Locations
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (407) 247-3099
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (407) 247-3099Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hortensia Valeron, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valeron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valeron has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valeron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
