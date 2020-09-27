Dr. Hortencia Espino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hortencia Espino, MD
Overview
Dr. Hortencia Espino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Espino works at
Locations
Espino & Espino P.A.2315 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 387-3124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her a lot as a kid. She was really nice. A lot of care and preparation went into her services.
About Dr. Hortencia Espino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1932102035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Espino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espino.
