Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM
Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Little Elm, TX. They completed their residency with New Jersey University Hosp
Dr. Knapp works at
Foot & Ankle Centers Of Frisco1395 E Eldorado Pkwy Ste 300, Little Elm, TX 75068 Directions
North Texas Synergy Pain & Rehab. Pllc5375 Coit Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 712-7773
Foot And Ankle Center Of Frisco and Plano4461 Coit Rd Ste 409, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 712-7773
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
He was so kind, professional and reassuring! Highly recommend Dr Knapp for surgeries.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, German and Persian
- 1922059724
- New Jersey University Hosp
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knapp speaks German and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.