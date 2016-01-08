See All Oncologists in Gilbert, AZ
Medical Oncology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. 

Dr. Klueppelberg works at Banner MD Anderson - Thoracic Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson
    2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-6444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2016
    I appreciate his optimism & aggressiveness with my particular situation (39 y.o. with Multiple Myeloma). We started treatment about 4 weeks ago, my spine feels so much better and I look forward to getting this in remission asap!
    Diane A in Gilbert, AZ — Jan 08, 2016
    About Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1356531859
