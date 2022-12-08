Dr. Hormuz Irani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hormuz Irani, MD
Overview
Dr. Hormuz Irani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Irani works at
Locations
-
1
Bakersfield Surgical Associates8311 Brimhall Rd Ste 1901, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions
-
2
Bakersfield Surgical Associates5959 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 638-0601Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irani?
Dr. Irani is an amazing doctor. He performed my gastric sleeve surgery on 11/17/21. I was referred to him from a friend of mine who also has her VSG performed by him. He is polite, friendly and answered all of my questions. He really put me at ease. I appreciated the virtual follow-up appointments, because I live 1.5 hours from his office. I highly recommend Dr. Irani.
About Dr. Hormuz Irani, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1194708099
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- Kern Med Center
- University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine
- University Of Sydney
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irani works at
Dr. Irani has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Irani speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.