Dr. Hormoze Goudarzi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Guy's Hospital, University of London and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goudarzi works at SINA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.