Dr. Hormoze Goudarzi, MD

Vascular Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Hormoze Goudarzi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Guy's Hospital, University of London and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goudarzi works at SINA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1721 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 763-6571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 23, 2017
    Great experience with Dr. Hormoze. I felt complete confidence. He explained the procedure in detail and I had no complications. I was able to get appointments with no problem. I would definitely refer my friends and family to Dr. Hormoze.
    Lynn in Wilmington — Oct 23, 2017
    Vascular Surgery
    51 years of experience
    English
    1598724783
    Greenwich District Hospital
    Maudsley Hosp
    Guy's Hospital Group, London, Uk
    Guy's Hospital, University of London
    Dr. Hormoze Goudarzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goudarzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goudarzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goudarzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goudarzi works at SINA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Goudarzi’s profile.

    Dr. Goudarzi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goudarzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goudarzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goudarzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goudarzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goudarzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

