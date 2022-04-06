Overview

Dr. Horatiu Muresan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Muresan works at Grand Strand Facial and Jaw Surgery in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Lip Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.