Dr. Horatio Wildman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wildman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Horatio Wildman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Horatio Wildman, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wildman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wildman?
Dr. Wildman takes a holistic approach to his patients and works exceptional well with other doctors to treat patients. He's personable, knowledgeable and concerned. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Horatio Wildman, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386693638
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wildman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wildman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wildman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wildman works at
Dr. Wildman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wildman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wildman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wildman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wildman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wildman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.