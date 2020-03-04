See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Aventura, FL
Dr. Horacio Vassolo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Horacio Vassolo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Center

Dr. Vassolo works at Aventura Endocrine Associates in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    H. Marcelo Vassolo MD PA
    2801 NE 213th St Ste 1015, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 753-5898
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Venous Insufficiency
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2020
    DMITRY BERMAN — Mar 04, 2020
    About Dr. Horacio Vassolo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164425005
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai MC
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horacio Vassolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vassolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vassolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vassolo works at Aventura Endocrine Associates in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vassolo’s profile.

    Dr. Vassolo speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

