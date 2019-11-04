Dr. Horacio Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Horacio Kaufmann, MD
Dr. Horacio Kaufmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dysautonomia Center Llp530 1st Ave Ste 9Q, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7225
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Kaufmann is the best doctor I have ever met. He is kind, caring, takes plenty of time with you, goes out of his way to explain things to make you comfortable, and is an excellent diagnostician! Highly Recommended
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufmann has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufmann speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
