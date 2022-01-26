See All Neurologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Horacio Chiong-Rivero, MD

Neurology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Horacio Chiong-Rivero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.

Dr. Chiong-Rivero works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2000
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Victory Medical Center Fort Worth Lp
    600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    John Peter Smith Hospital
    1400 S Main St Ste 501, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2022
    He listens to every question I have and answers each one, being sure I have full understanding of his answers. He nearly always offers more than one option for treatment. He gives pros and cons of each treatment. He's warm, friendly and very knowledgeable about MS.
    MS Patient — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Horacio Chiong-Rivero, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629403191
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horacio Chiong-Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiong-Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiong-Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiong-Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiong-Rivero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiong-Rivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiong-Rivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

