Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Asbun works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horatio Asbun and his team were kind, caring, informative and positive. I never met such a nice doctor who took as much time as needed to listen and explain while always being hopeful. My surgery was very complicated and long he literally saved my life! He is a miracle worker!
About Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285638015
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery, Hospital de La Santa Cruz y San Pablo, Autonomous University, Barcelona, Spain Surgical Oncology, University of California at San Diego, San Diego, Calif. Gastrointestinal, Hepatobiliary and Pancreas Surgery, Lahey Clinic, Burlingto
- General Surgery, Kern Medical Center, Bakersfield, Calif.
- Hospital Santa Crev I Saint Pan
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asbun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Asbun using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Asbun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asbun works at
Dr. Asbun speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.