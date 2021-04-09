Dr. Horace Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Horace Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Horace Tang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
Ocean Hematology & Oncology1163 Route 37 W Ste A1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 769-3195
Ocean Hematology & Oncology1255 Nj-70 Ste 31S, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 769-3213
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Did not feel rushed. Explained everything clearly. If you need an Hematologist/Oncologist this is the doctor to see!
About Dr. Horace Tang, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1073833984
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
