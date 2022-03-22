Overview

Dr. Horace Hawthorne, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Hawthorne works at Nassau Medical Associates in Freeport, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.