Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torregosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Torregosa works at
Locations
-
1
Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology Poulsbo22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 405-7900
-
2
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (564) 240-4120
-
3
Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions (360) 405-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torregosa?
She has been an Amazing God Send! She listens to my concerns, she addresses them with compassion and understanding. She has been with me every step of the way on my journey to better my health. She truly cares! I’m so lucky to have found her!
About Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992980130
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torregosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torregosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torregosa works at
Dr. Torregosa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torregosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Torregosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torregosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torregosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torregosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.