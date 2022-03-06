See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Torregosa works at Practice in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA and Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charlotte Parsons, ARNP
Ann Ohlin, ARNP
Dr. Jack Birnbaum, MD
Locations

    Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology Poulsbo
    22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 405-7900
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (564) 240-4120
    Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology
    2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 405-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 06, 2022
Shellie Kokrda — Mar 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992980130
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torregosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Torregosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Torregosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Torregosa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torregosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Torregosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torregosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torregosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torregosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

