Dr. Hope Starkman, MD

Rheumatology
3 (42)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hope Starkman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Starkman works at Medical Center Associates (MCA) in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boca Raton Office
    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33433 (561) 347-8122
    Delray Beach Office
    7291 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 (561) 637-4775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Aug 18, 2022
    I met Dr. Starkman for the very first time this past Friday, August 12th. I had no idea what to expect and in summation: this doctor is pure gold. Run - don't walk - if you prefer to be a patient of Dr. Starkman; you will have an authentic physician who treats her patients with dignity, shares her knowledge and the science behind it, and a kind, patient and sincere staff who exhibit their loyalty to their "boss" and to us!
    Karen Vivian Levin — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Hope Starkman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144216797
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore/aecom
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Undergraduate School
    • Barnard College
