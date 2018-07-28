Dr. Hope Rasque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Rasque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hope Rasque, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff were extremely kind. Visit was punctual despite a power outage. Dr. Rasque was thorough and provided good insight for my problem. I left very satisfied and would see her again if needed.
About Dr. Hope Rasque, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588603435
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Sch Med
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Yale U Prog/St Mary's Hosp
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- California State University At Fullerton
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
