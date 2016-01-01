Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hope Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hope Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Mitchell Dermatology815 Commerce Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 871-3737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hope Mitchell, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134144322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
