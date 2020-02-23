Dr. Hope Kurens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Kurens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hope Kurens, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kurens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Haven Medical Group LLC86 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-9380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurens?
hello
About Dr. Hope Kurens, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447375175
Education & Certifications
- Mc Lean Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurens works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.