Dr. Hope Barnum, DO
Overview
Dr. Hope Barnum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Barnum works at
Locations
CapitalCare Family Practice Guilderland3757 Carman Rd Ste 100, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (518) 355-7063Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently switched to Dr. Barnum as she was much closer to home than my previous CapitalCare PCP, whom I had been with for decades. It was a tough decision to make the change, but I am very happy that I did. This is nothing against the previous office, because they were awesome as well, but Dr. Barnum has been excellent during this change. She asked all of the questions that I would expect, but more importantly, listened intently to my answers. She has made a couple of changes to my care and it is making a difference. I would definitely (and have) recommend Dr. Barnum to anyone looking for a primary care physician.
About Dr. Hope Barnum, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Alfred University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnum works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnum.
