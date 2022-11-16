Dr. Baluh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hope Baluh, MD
Overview
Dr. Hope Baluh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Dr. Baluh works at
Locations
Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center19600 E Ross St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 458-3100
- 2 1008 PO Box, Tahlequah, OK 74465 Directions (918) 458-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baluh truly cares about her patients. I needed help with acid reflux and I had to sleep sitting up in bed. She operated on me and now I can sleep like a normal person. I have had a very painful recovery and Dr Baluh could not help me with any strong pain medication because my blood pressure would drop too low. My severe painful recovery was no one’s fault. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Hope Baluh, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932294642
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
