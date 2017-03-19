Overview

Dr. Hootan Roozrokh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Roozrokh works at Boulevard Surgical Associates in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Port Placements or Replacements and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.