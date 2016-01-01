Dr. Hoosna Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoosna Haque, MD
Overview
Dr. Hoosna Haque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hoosna Haque, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982647186
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.