Dr. Hooria Manzoor, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Hooria Manzoor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williston, ND. 

Dr. Manzoor works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Anxiety
Chest Pain
Nausea
Anxiety
Chest Pain
Nausea

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chest Pain
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Hooria Manzoor, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English
  Female
  1932558285
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

Dr. Hooria Manzoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Manzoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manzoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Manzoor works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzoor, there are benefits to both methods.

