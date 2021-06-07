Dr. Shim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoon Shim, MD
Dr. Hoon Shim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook University Medical Center100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 216-8114
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 444-2976
- 3 24 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2976
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Shim is a very good Doctor.
- Pain Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.