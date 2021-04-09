Overview

Dr. Hoon Park, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ULSAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Upcp Drs. Sass Friedman & Assoc. in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.