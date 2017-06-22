See All General Surgeons in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Shabatian works at Marina Del Rey Hospital in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Visalia, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Encino, CA, Irvine, CA, Lancaster, CA, Tarzana, CA, Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Medical
    4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 690-0565
  2. 2
    West Medical Long Beach
    2572 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 296-2265
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    West Medical Visalia
    1808 S Central St, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 679-5150
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    West Medical Bakersfield
    4927 Calloway Dr Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 243-3766
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  5. 5
    West Medical Rancho Cucamonga
    9220 Haven Ave Ste 320, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 277-7071
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  6. 6
    West Medical Encino
    17609 Ventura Blvd Ste 106, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 245-2099
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  7. 7
    West Medical Irvine
    250 E Yale Loop Ste E, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 694-9944
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  8. 8
    West Medical Lancaster
    1739 W Avenue J Ste B, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 243-3556
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  9. 9
    West Medical Tarzana
    18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 245-2099
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  10. 10
    West Medical Beverly Hills
    9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 405A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 266-4757
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  11. 11
    West Medical
    800 N Tustin Ave Ste M, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 690-0565
  12. 12
    West Medical
    9900 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 690-0565
  13. 13
    West Medical
    42051 10th St W Ste 107, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 690-0565
  14. 14
    West Medical
    4200 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 150, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 690-0565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720201379
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
