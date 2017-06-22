Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabatian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD
Overview
Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Shabatian works at
Locations
West Medical4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (855) 690-0565
West Medical Long Beach2572 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 296-2265Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Visalia1808 S Central St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (855) 679-5150Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Bakersfield4927 Calloway Dr Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 243-3766Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Rancho Cucamonga9220 Haven Ave Ste 320, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 277-7071Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Encino17609 Ventura Blvd Ste 106, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (747) 245-2099MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
West Medical Irvine250 E Yale Loop Ste E, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 694-9944Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Lancaster1739 W Avenue J Ste B, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 243-3556Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Tarzana18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (747) 245-2099Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical Beverly Hills9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 405A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (424) 266-4757Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
West Medical800 N Tustin Ave Ste M, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (855) 690-0565
West Medical9900 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (855) 690-0565
West Medical42051 10th St W Ste 107, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (855) 690-0565
West Medical4200 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 150, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (855) 690-0565
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr. This Dr and staff saved my life. I would recommend this Dr and staff to anyone looking for a life change. I have never felt better and I have never been more pleased with my experience with this Dr and staff. I recommend this Dr and staff with my whole life and more. Thank you Dr. Hooman you saved my life and I can't be more thankful for you.
About Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720201379
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabatian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabatian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shabatian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shabatian works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabatian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabatian.
