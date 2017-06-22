Overview

Dr. Hooman Shabatian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Shabatian works at Marina Del Rey Hospital in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Visalia, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Encino, CA, Irvine, CA, Lancaster, CA, Tarzana, CA, Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.