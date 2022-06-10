Dr. Hooman Parsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hooman Parsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hooman Parsi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Parsi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Victor S. Hogen Jr. M.d. A Professional Corporation11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 330, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 296-9477
-
2
Michael Fishman Dpm Inc.3851 Katella Ave Ste 355, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 264-5154
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsi?
Very pleasant experience. Accommodating staff. Very prompt. No waiting. Accurate diagnosis and easy treatment. I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Hooman Parsi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1750689378
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.