Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (2)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Noorchashm works at Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-6900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Septal Defect

Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053463885
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
