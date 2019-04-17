Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khabiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD
Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
{My deepest apologies, dear Doctor-the following is well overdue!} It would be redundant to use one superlative after another to describe Dr.Khabiri's compassion, attentiveness, and an unmatched technique, both in O.R. and patient rapport. One can not but immediately feel his unparalleled warmth and eagerness to help. It is truly a delight to be in his presence-in part due to an occasional but always à propos tongue-in-cheek remark, albeit always delivered in an impeccably professional deadpan!
- Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508817990
- Cleveland Clin|Mc Wisc
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
