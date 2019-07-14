Dr. Djaladat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooman Djaladat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hooman Djaladat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Djaladat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Norris Healthcare Center (hc3)1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
-
3
Mercy Orthopedic Spine & Hand Center9500 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 323-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Djaladat?
Dr. Djaladat did a couple biopsies on me without telling me he was going to do them first. One of them was unnecessary. I would say poor communication. I have been told so many different things by him and his staff that are conflicting.
About Dr. Hooman Djaladat, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578844213
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djaladat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Djaladat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Djaladat works at
Dr. Djaladat has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Djaladat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Djaladat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djaladat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Djaladat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Djaladat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.