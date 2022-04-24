See All Anesthesiologists in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO

Anesthesiology
3 (69)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Behravan works at Bay Area Pain and Spine Institute in San Leandro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Pain & Spine Institute
    13690 E 14th St Ste 230, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 614-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Apr 24, 2022
    I hav nothing but praise for this doctor and his skills. My spine surgeon told me to go see him and told me he injected his neck. He seems to be the doctor that doctors go for their injections and pain issues.
    Teresa — Apr 24, 2022
    About Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO

    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1255308904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University and Hospital
    Residency
    • Penn State/ Thomas Jefferson Hospital|University Of Maryland-Franklin Square Hospital
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behravan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behravan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behravan works at Bay Area Pain and Spine Institute in San Leandro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Behravan’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Behravan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behravan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behravan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behravan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

