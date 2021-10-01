See All Neurosurgeons in Oradell, NJ
Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Ghadimi works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    North Jersey Brain and Spine Center
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 (201) 342-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurostimulation
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2021
    I recently had a procedure to treat Essential Tremor, and thanks to the excellent work of Dr. Azmi, I am tremor free in my dominant hand. I, together with my daughter, who is an MD herself, had looked and the different hospitals and Doctors that perform the MRI-HIFU procedure, we found Hackensack Hospital and Dr. Azmi. When my daughter reached out to colleagues, they all had glowing reviews for Dr. Azmi. I was a little apprehensive but since the first visit with Dr. Azmi, he made me feel comfortable. He clearly explained the procedure and the possible side effects, he answered all my question, he was always available when I needed to speak with him. Dr. Azmi’s team both at the office and the hospital were amazing, I think this is a reflection of Dr. Azmi’s dedication and professionalism. Dr. Azmi is sensitive, patient and very kind!
    Blanca Ruelas — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245389931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College - Valhalla
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghadimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghadimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghadimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghadimi works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghadimi’s profile.

    Dr. Ghadimi has seen patients for Neurostimulation and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghadimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghadimi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghadimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghadimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghadimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.