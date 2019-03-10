Dr. Honore Woodside, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodside is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Honore Woodside, DDS
Dr. Honore Woodside, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Honore Woodside DDS9933 Lawler Ave Ste 520, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 383-7602Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
I have been a patient of Dr. Woodside's since she began as an intern on the NW side of Chicago. I had a fear of dentists then. Since then, I have followed her to Winnetka, Skokie and at her most current location on Golf Rd in Skokie. I love Dr. Woodside for her drive to stay educated on the most current dental advancements as well as for her ability to make you feel special and like a part of her family. Her current office was specifically designed by her and it is absolutely beautiful.
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Woodside has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodside. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodside.
