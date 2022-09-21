Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1182
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1182
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wen has been my PCP for the last maybe 4-5 years. My appointments have typically been straightforward due to having few health concerns, but this year I have gone through some difficulties which she has been quick to help me address. She listened to my concerns and promptly linked me to referrals and needed testing. When my life got hectic and I lapsed on following up with a referral, she personally called me to remind me of the importance of setting up that referral appointment. I felt that was a great example of a doctor going an extra length to demonstrate their care and I really appreciated that gesture.
About Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
