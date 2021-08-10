Overview

Dr. Hongyan Zou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Zou works at Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.