Overview

Dr. Hongxie Shen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yanbian Universiy, Medical College, China and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Shen works at Einstein Pediatrics at Colgate Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Merchantville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.