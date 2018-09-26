Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honghao Yang, MD
Dr. Honghao Yang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Global Oncology/Hank Yang, M.D. Ph.D.1411 S Garfield Ave Ste 306, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 312-9500Tuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Great knowledge and skills in handling treatments.
About Dr. Honghao Yang, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Shanghai School of Medicine
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Neutropenia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
