Dr. Hongbo Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic



Dr. Liu works at Innovative spine and Orthopedic Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.