Dr. Hongbo Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hongbo Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Hongbo Liu MD PA325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-5792Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Innovative Spine & Orthopedic Clinic19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 402-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had back issues & treatment for 40+yrs. We moved to Texas from the East Coast 3yrs ago, and my back issues returned. Fortunately, I was referred to Dr Hongbo Liu, who was said to be one of the best surgeons. After trying all non-surgical steps, it became evident that spinal fusion at L4, L5, S1 was needed. At each pre-op step, everyone from the hospital labs to other physicians’ offices, high praise was given to Dr. Liu. One noted that he is “very particular” about procedures. If a test wasn’t done correctly, it was redone. Due to previous cancer surgery, my spinal surgery was completed in 2 surgeries, extending my hospital stay. My hospital stay and subsequent recovery were excellent. 3mos post-surgery, I’ve begun light jogging, something I haven’t done in 9mos. I have Dr Liu and his team to thank for that. At Innovative Spine & Orthopedic Clinic, I was treated with care and respect. Both the admin staff and medical team are competent, courteous, friendly and professional.
About Dr. Hongbo Liu, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Chinese, Japanese and Mandarin
- 1275791303
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
