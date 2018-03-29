Dr. Hong Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hong Vo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hong Vo, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 519-4701Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Pain & Back Institute Inc.5425 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (312) 702-1313
Allied Health Group1603 Visa Dr, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Vo is attentive and compassionate. She discusses treatment options with me during every visit. I have received multiple treatments with success, avoiding the use of opioids.
About Dr. Hong Vo, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
