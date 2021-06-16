Overview

Dr. Hong Shune, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Shune works at Hoag Medical Group Irvine in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Constipation and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.